MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MannKind traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 1410606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Separately, StockNews.com cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MannKind by 66.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MannKind by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in MannKind by 786.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 106.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,584,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MannKind by 108.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,480 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.
