MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MannKind traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 1410606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $223,272.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,843,268. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MannKind by 66.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MannKind by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in MannKind by 786.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 106.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,584,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MannKind by 108.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,480 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

