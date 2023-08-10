Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

View Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.