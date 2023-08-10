Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.56.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Masimo by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 221,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

