Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.21 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.83. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Masimo by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

