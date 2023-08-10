Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $106.81 and last traded at $104.24, with a volume of 44990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.79.

The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.18 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

