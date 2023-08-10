mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.48

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.48 and traded as high as C$3.53. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 102,968 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.48. The firm has a market cap of C$154.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.01. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 66.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.0144 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

