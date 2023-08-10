Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.50. 5,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

