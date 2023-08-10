Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $147.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

