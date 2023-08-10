Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

