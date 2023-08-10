Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $84.06 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

