Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after buying an additional 1,358,639 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after buying an additional 1,295,916 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,888,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 699,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $32,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 377,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $32,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,581 shares of company stock valued at $50,439,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Up 6.2 %

FLYW stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

