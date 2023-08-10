Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $34.62. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 2,594,846 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.18) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.85.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

