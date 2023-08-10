Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 267438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,090.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,090.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,109. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 1,414.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Model N by 193.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 427,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Model N by 650.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

