Mohammed Abbas Sells 5,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,325 shares in the company, valued at $595,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance
Shares of FDP stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 27.87%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
