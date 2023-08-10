Mohammed Abbas Sells 5,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,325 shares in the company, valued at $595,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

