Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

