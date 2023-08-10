Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $253.43

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.43 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 257.40 ($3.29). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 250.20 ($3.20), with a volume of 504,490 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 305 ($3.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,924.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 253.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

