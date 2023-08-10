MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.69 and its 200 day moving average is $287.14.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

