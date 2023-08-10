MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.69 and its 200-day moving average is $287.14. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at $348,101,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MongoDB by 83.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

