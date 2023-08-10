Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $521.04 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.77 and a 200-day moving average of $491.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,703 shares of company stock worth $41,525,315. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.