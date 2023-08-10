Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.97

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.65. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 61,187 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 51.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

