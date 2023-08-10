Morgan Stanley Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.