Morgan Stanley Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings
DraftKings Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DraftKings
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.