Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Morningstar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,715,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $219.02 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 283.02%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $2,315,418.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,293,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,978,398.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,822,744.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,745 shares of company stock worth $23,902,889. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

