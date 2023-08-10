Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $42.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

