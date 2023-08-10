Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MWA. Northcoast Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,698,000 after buying an additional 18,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after buying an additional 1,356,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

