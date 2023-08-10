Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

