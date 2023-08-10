Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AIR opened at $59.90 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $496,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,396,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,778 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $885,941.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,244.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $496,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,396,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,011 shares of company stock worth $2,659,875 in the last 90 days. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

