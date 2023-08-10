Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NNOX opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

