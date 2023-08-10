Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NNOX opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
