National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Critical Survey

National Australia Bank and Alerus Financial are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of National Australia Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Alerus Financial pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Australia Bank and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 1 0 1 0 2.00 Alerus Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00

Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and Alerus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $15.77 billion 3.72 $4.79 billion N/A N/A Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.73 $40.01 million $1.85 10.65

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial 15.14% 11.06% 1.03%

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, cash maximiser, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

