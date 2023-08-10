Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

