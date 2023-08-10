NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 9.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 701,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,004,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
