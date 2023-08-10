NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 9.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 701,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,004,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics Stock Down 3.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,895,000 after purchasing an additional 287,767 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NeoGenomics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 144,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 477,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.