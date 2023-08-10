New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 11.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.33. 1,437,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,459,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after buying an additional 290,136 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,224,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,065 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after buying an additional 1,426,841 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

