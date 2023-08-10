NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $19.09. NewtekOne shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 171,515 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.34.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

