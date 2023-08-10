Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NXST opened at $165.19 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.60.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,952.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,028,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

