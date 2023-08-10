NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($85.62).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($83.07) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.07) to GBX 7,000 ($89.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($69.01) to GBX 5,700 ($72.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,886 ($88.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,205.95, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,792.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,728.56. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,306 ($55.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,228 ($92.37).

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($88.22), for a total value of £379,665 ($485,194.89). 7.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

