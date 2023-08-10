NextCure, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextCure in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextCure’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NXTC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. NextCure has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 176,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NextCure by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 148,207 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

