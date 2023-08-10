Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NOG opened at $42.40 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $161,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,474.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

