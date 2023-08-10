Northland Capmk Comments on Open Lending Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Open Lending in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $960.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Open Lending news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,686.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,579,666 shares in the company, valued at $25,874,049.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $2,141,111 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 71.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 655,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 164.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $1,360,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $724,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

