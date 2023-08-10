Northland Securities Raises DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $16.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DCGO opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. DocGo has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.88.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,063 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DocGo by 352.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 1,138,087 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 425.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 565,582 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

