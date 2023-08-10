NOV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

NOV Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOV opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

