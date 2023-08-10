Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.77). Approximately 181,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 184,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.74).

Novacyt Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.08. The company has a market cap of £42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.62 and a beta of -2.16.

About Novacyt

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.