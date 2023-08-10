NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

DNOW stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.62.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $2,365,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $12,870,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in NOW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 264,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

