O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

