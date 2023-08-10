Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCUL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 276.50% and a negative net margin of 166.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

