Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

