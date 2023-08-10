Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 10.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) were down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 1,286,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,400,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after acquiring an additional 671,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538,084 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 142.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 598,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

