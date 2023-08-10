OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after acquiring an additional 711,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,464,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

