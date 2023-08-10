Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $6.90. Open Lending shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 783,748 shares.

Specifically, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,479,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,540,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,479,666 shares in the company, valued at $25,540,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock worth $2,141,111 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Open Lending Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $960.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 16.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

