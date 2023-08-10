OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,681,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,254,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 164,355 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

