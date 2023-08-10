Oppenheimer Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $40.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.90.

DraftKings Stock Down 10.9 %

Insider Activity at DraftKings

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,431,146.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,784,717.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547 over the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 54.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 854,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

