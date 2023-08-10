Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $803,000 Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.5 %

BCC stock opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $112.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

